Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Stake Lowered by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,948 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 3.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 82.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Crane Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of CR stock opened at $111.37 on Thursday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $123.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.86 and a 200-day moving average of $105.19.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

