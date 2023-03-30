Critical Contrast: Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) versus Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tejon Ranch 19.95% 3.36% 2.84% Claros Mortgage Trust 39.02% 7.65% 2.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tejon Ranch and Claros Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tejon Ranch 0 0 0 0 N/A Claros Mortgage Trust 2 2 1 0 1.80

Volatility & Risk

Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $17.80, suggesting a potential upside of 49.33%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Tejon Ranch.

Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tejon Ranch and Claros Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tejon Ranch $79.22 million 6.02 $15.81 million $0.58 30.88 Claros Mortgage Trust $287.20 million 5.78 $112.06 million $0.79 15.09

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Tejon Ranch. Claros Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tejon Ranch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Tejon Ranch on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co. engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development. The Real Estate-Resort and Residential segment’s operations include: land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment generates revenues from oil and gas royalty leases, and rock and aggregate mining leases. The Farming segment produces revenue from the sale of wine grapes, almonds, and pistachios. The Ranch Operations segment consist of game management revenue and ancillary land uses such as grazing leases and filming. The company was founded by Edward Fitzgerald Beale in 1843 and is headquartered in Lebec, CA.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

