Critical Survey: FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) vs. Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD)

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) and Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

FlexShopper has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upbound Group has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FlexShopper and Upbound Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper 5.18% -420.55% 9.07% Upbound Group 0.29% 40.50% 7.88%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper $122.74 million 0.14 $3.27 million $0.05 15.45 Upbound Group $4.25 billion 0.31 $12.36 million $0.20 117.20

This table compares FlexShopper and Upbound Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Upbound Group has higher revenue and earnings than FlexShopper. FlexShopper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upbound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of FlexShopper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Upbound Group shares are held by institutional investors. 38.1% of FlexShopper shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Upbound Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FlexShopper and Upbound Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper 0 0 1 0 3.00 Upbound Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

FlexShopper currently has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 374.53%. Given FlexShopper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FlexShopper is more favorable than Upbound Group.

Summary

Upbound Group beats FlexShopper on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires. The company was founded by George F. Rubin, Morry F. Rubin, and Brad Mitchell Bernstein on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Preferred Lease segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment sells rental merchandise to its franchisees. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

