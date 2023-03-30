Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

CGEM opened at $10.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.12. Cullinan Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 23.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

