Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 12,500 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $438,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Cytokinetics Stock Up 0.8 %
CYTK stock opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.85. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $55.80.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.
Cytokinetics Company Profile
Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.