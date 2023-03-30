Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 12,500 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $438,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CYTK stock opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.85. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,180,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

