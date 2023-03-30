CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) PT Lowered to $2.00

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

