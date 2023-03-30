CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) PT Lowered to $2.00

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.
CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.02.
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.
