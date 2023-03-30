DA Davidson Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Monday, March 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $14.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.83. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.48 per share.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $138.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.33. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $2,652,702.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,488,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $2,652,702.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,884 shares in the company, valued at $14,488,675.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,648 shares of company stock valued at $38,694,730. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,279 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,275,000 after purchasing an additional 632,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $106,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.