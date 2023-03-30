Data Storage (DTST) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Friday, March 31st.

Data Storage Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTST opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Data Storage has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Data Storage by 62.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 39,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data Storage in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions.

