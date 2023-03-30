Decred (DCR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.22 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. In the last week, Decred has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $309.62 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.86 or 0.00072934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00148606 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00040801 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00040328 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000195 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000638 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,840,063 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

