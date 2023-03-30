Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $400.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $411.20 and its 200-day moving average is $404.79. The stock has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

