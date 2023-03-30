Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DKL opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,290,000 after acquiring an additional 56,846 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,264,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,210,000 after buying an additional 187,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 51,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.