Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.
Delek Logistics Partners Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE DKL opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.18.
Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile
Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.
