Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

DK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32. Delek US has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

Insider Activity at Delek US

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delek US will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at $81,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Further Reading

