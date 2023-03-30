Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WILYY. Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.75.

WILYY opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06.

Demant A/S engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the Hearing Healthcare and Communications segments. The Hearing Healthcare segment focuses on the following business areas: Hearing Aids, Hearing Care, and Diagnostics, which provide hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, diagnostics products, and services.

