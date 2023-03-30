Dent Market Capitalization Hits $104.57 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $104.57 million and $4.53 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dent has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

