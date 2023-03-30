DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 9,050,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.1 %
DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.