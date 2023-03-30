DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 9,050,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.1 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Articles

