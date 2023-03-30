DHT (NYSE:DHT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

DHT Trading Down 1.3 %

DHT opened at $10.74 on Monday. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.15%. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

