DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Director Buys $4,136,223.63 in Stock

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 155,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $4,136,223.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,217,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,823,205.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 151,132 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $4,153,107.36.

Shares of NASDAQ DICE opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.71. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $45.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

