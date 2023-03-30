Diligent Investors LLC Has $470,000 Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in American International Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.86. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

