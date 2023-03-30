Diligent Investors LLC Lowers Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 38,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $474.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $54.13.

About ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

