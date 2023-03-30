Diligent Investors LLC Purchases 1,212 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.9% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

PFE stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.