Diligent Investors LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $332.03 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $396.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

