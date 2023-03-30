Diligent Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 322.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 47,131 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $107,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 66.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EJAN stock opened at $27.99 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $29.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05.

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

