Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) PT Lowered to GBX 152 at Berenberg Bank

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 159 ($1.95) to GBX 152 ($1.87) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 197.40 ($2.43).

DLG stock opened at GBX 135.90 ($1.67) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 170.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 193.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3,397.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.35. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 133.29 ($1.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 282.60 ($3.47).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

