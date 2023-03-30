Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut Direct Line Insurance Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.09) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 159 ($1.95) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Shore Capital cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 159 ($1.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 197.40 ($2.43).

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 135.90 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 133.29 ($1.64) and a one year high of GBX 282.60 ($3.47). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 170.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 193.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,397.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

