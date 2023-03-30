DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,150,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 30,910,000 shares. Currently, 16.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $5,440,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 504,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,504.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.84. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

