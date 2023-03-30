Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stake Boosted by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 74,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DG opened at $207.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.75.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

