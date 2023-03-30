DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Up 142.1% in March

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 142.1% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity at DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

In other DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the first quarter worth $1,678,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

DTF stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

