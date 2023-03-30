Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Lessened by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Energy Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Shares of DUK opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.64 and its 200-day moving average is $98.19.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

