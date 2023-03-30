Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading raised their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $639.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $30.53 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 165.13% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 8,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $97,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,416 shares in the company, valued at $491,458.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 40.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

