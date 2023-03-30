EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

SATS stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in EchoStar by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 21,606 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 127,494 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 39,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

