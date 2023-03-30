EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
EchoStar Stock Up 2.1 %
SATS stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.75.
EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.
