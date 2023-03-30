Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Sells 292 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.25 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

