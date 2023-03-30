Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

