Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.

EW has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.70.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $81.64 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.