Elevance Health, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $9.18 Per Share (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Elevance Health in a report released on Sunday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will earn $9.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.17. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $32.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $456.17 on Tuesday. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.