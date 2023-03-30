Emerald Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $403.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

