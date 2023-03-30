Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ECPG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($4.54). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 162.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 108.2% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 34,132 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

