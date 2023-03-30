Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Short Interest Up 30.1% in March

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the February 28th total of 807,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Endava from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Endava by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,254,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,028 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,672,000 after acquiring an additional 175,041 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Endava by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,978 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Endava by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,549,000 after acquiring an additional 121,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Endava by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after acquiring an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

DAVA opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.20. Endava has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $140.51.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $240.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.78 million. Endava had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endava will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

