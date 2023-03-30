ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Up 46.8% in March

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the February 28th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
ENN Energy Price Performance
Shares of XNGSY stock opened at $55.45 on Thursday. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.02.
ENN Energy Company Profile
ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENN Energy (XNGSY)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.