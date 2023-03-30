Enterprise Group (TSE:E) PT Set at C$1.02 by Fundamental Research

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Rating) has been given a C$1.02 price objective by Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 161.54% from the company’s current price.
Enterprise Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE:E opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$19.62 million, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Group has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$0.46.
About Enterprise Group
