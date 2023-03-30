Enterprise Group (TSE:E) PT Set at C$1.02 by Fundamental Research

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Rating) has been given a C$1.02 price objective by Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 161.54% from the company’s current price.

Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:E opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$19.62 million, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Group has a one year low of C$0.31 and a one year high of C$0.46.

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

About Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.