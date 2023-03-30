Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Essentra Stock Up 6.1 %

Essentra stock opened at GBX 198.44 ($2.44) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80. Essentra has a 1-year low of GBX 165 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 336 ($4.13). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 216.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 219.70. The company has a market cap of £598.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6,233.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Essentra in a report on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.44) price target on shares of Essentra in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

