Evercore ISI Raises American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $36.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Homes 4 Rent from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.75.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 2.2 %

AMH opened at $30.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.95%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,794.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,794.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at $197,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

