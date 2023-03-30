Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Insider David Moatazedi Sells 6,110 Shares

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) insider David Moatazedi sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $51,751.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 609,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Moatazedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, David Moatazedi sold 64,211 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $543,867.17.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 178.39%. The business had revenue of $43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Evolus by 979.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Evolus by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

