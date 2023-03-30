ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN) Short Interest Update

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ExcelFin Acquisition Price Performance

XFIN opened at $10.42 on Thursday. ExcelFin Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.

Get ExcelFin Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExcelFin Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ExcelFin Acquisition by 166.7% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ExcelFin Acquisition by 34.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,171,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition by 172.6% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 467,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 296,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

About ExcelFin Acquisition

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ExcelFin Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExcelFin Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.