Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Short Interest Up 33.7% in March

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,480,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 10,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 49.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 119.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 2,643,135 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 89,255.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,865,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 15,847,282 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 145.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 492,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Stock Performance

XELA opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Exela Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.71.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

