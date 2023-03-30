Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 147.4% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRCOY opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04. Fast Retailing has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

