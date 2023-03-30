Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Fastenal by 617.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.