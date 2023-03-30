FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.40.

FGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. FibroGen has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. FibroGen’s revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, insider Mark Eisner sold 7,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $155,801.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,214.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FibroGen news, insider Mark Eisner sold 7,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $155,801.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,214.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $30,683.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,885.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,205. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.