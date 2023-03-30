Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHLC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

FHLC opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $68.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.07.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

