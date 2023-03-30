Financial Comparison: CI&T (CINT) and Its Rivals

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CI&T to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21% CI&T Competitors -15.52% -7.75% 0.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI&T Competitors 221 1436 2554 83 2.58

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CI&T and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

CI&T currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.39%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 28.69%. Given CI&T’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

CI&T has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T’s peers have a beta of 2.54, meaning that their average share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CI&T and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $423.72 million $24.39 million 29.39 CI&T Competitors $2.13 billion $179.71 million 21.34

CI&T’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CI&T. CI&T is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CI&T peers beat CI&T on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

