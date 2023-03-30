Financial Contrast: EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) & Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

EnerSys has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EnerSys and Sunworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $3.36 billion 1.03 $143.91 million $3.34 25.44 Sunworks $161.93 million 0.32 -$28.21 million ($0.87) -1.68

Analyst Ratings

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Sunworks. Sunworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnerSys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EnerSys and Sunworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sunworks 0 1 2 0 2.67

EnerSys currently has a consensus target price of $82.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.90%. Sunworks has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 208.22%. Given Sunworks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunworks is more favorable than EnerSys.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of EnerSys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Sunworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EnerSys and Sunworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 3.81% 13.30% 5.34% Sunworks -17.42% -40.79% -24.76%

Summary

EnerSys beats Sunworks on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries. It includes uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions. The Motive Power segment includes batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. The Specialty segment, which is used in aerospace and defense applications, includes large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications. It also provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions, and aftermarket and customer support services. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, PA.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc. engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects. The company was founded by Roland F. Bryan, Mark P. Harris, and Christopher T. Kleveland in 1983 and is headquartered in Provo, UT.

